Medical transport scheme in gear thanks to council cash

A community bus service that celebrates 10 years on the road this Christmas has started a medical transport scheme thanks to a £10,000 council cash boost.

The Little Green Bus, so-called because of its environmental credentials, has launched a scheme to transport and accompany elderly and vulnerable residents to medical and hospital appointments.

Drivers use their own vehicles and receive 40p per mile from the service-user, as well as training and a car insurance top-up from the Little Green Bus.

The Little Green Bus provides door-to-door transport for elderly and vulnerable residents via fully-accessible minibuses and a volunteer car scheme, enabling them to access vital services and get their essential weekly shopping.

Little Green Bus manager Donna Atkinson said: “Our drivers are marvellous individuals, who volunteer their time to help us assist people, who without our services would be prisoners in their own homes.

“Our newest project means elderly or vulnerable residents can be transported and chaperoned to medical or hospital appointments ensuring they get there safely and on time.

“A reduction in the number of missed appointments means there are additional benefits for the health service, too.”

She added: “We are extremely grateful to Ribble Valley Borough Council and all our sponsors for their enduring generosity.”

Ribble Valley Mayor Stuart Carefoot continued: “We are delighted to support the Little Green Bus, which is a vital lifeline in a large rural community, where many elderly and vulnerable residents live in isolation.”

The Little Green Bus now has five buses and 20 male and female volunteer drivers offering affordable travel to over 300 vulnerable residents and 50 community groups.

It is always on the lookout for additional volunteer drivers, who receive specialist training and support, and further details are available from the Little Green Bus on 01200 444484.