Masked robbers strike at Spar store

Police are hunting a gang of masked raiders who broke into a shop in Burnley last night.



The break-in happened at 12.20am at the Spar shop in Manchester Road.

A gang of five men, wearing masks and gloves, are believed to have used a crowbar to break open the automatic door.

Once inside the raiders helped themselves to a large quantity of tobacco products, including cigarettes.

They then made off in a dark coloured vehicle.

The robbery was caught on CCTV and police are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the raid in progress as the shop is located on one of the town's busiest main roads.

Anyone with information is asked to ring the police on 101 quoting log number LC 2017 1228-0017