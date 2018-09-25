Market plans back to the drawing board

Councillors will meet tonight (Tuesday) to consider the most appropriate way to redevelop Clitheroe’s historic market site.

At Ribble Valley Borough Council’s Policy and Finance Committee meeting, councillors will discuss the design, access, costing implications and legal aspects the multi-million pound revamp could have.

A report prepared by Nicola Hopkins, the council’s new director of economic development and planning, states: “The council is committed to bringing forward a scheme for the redevelopment of the market area, which meets the needs to Clitheroe Town Centre, the existing market traders and businesses, the existing visitors and the future potential tenants and visitors to the town centre.

“This is a sensitive site for which the redevelopment needs to respect the historic context of the town.

“To ensure that the right development is secured for the town centre it is recommended that rather than proceed with the actions agreed in June, committee officers bring a further report advising on ways to move forward.”

The leader of the council, Ken Hind, said: “I personally am committed to the Clitheroe town centre regeneration which includes improving the market, parking, new facilities and improving access. The important addition of Holmes Mill has made it essential to balance the centre of Clitheroe and protect the viability of the existing town centre around Castle Street. The relations with Barnfield continue to be good and the company are aware of councillors’ views.”