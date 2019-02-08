Marie Curie seeking Clitheroe volunteers for its Great Daffodil Appeal

A national terminal illness charity is appealing for volunteers in Clitheroe.

Marie Curie needs people who can give up two hours of their time in March to hand out the charity’s iconic daffodil pins in return for donations.

The charity is hoping to encourage more people than ever before to wear one of the pins during its Great Daffodil Appeal.

Lucy Styles, a Marie Curie community fund-raiser in Clitheroe, said: “Whatever your story, donating and wearing a daffodil pin during March unites you with millions of others to help make sure all dying people get the care and support they deserve.

“Volunteering just two hours of your time at a collection near you means that you are raising money to help make sure more dying people get the care and support they need at the end of their lives. What’s more, collecting is lots of fun, you can do it on your own or with friends, and Marie Curie will support you from the moment you sign up.”

Every five minutes, someone in the UK dies without getting the care and support they need at the end of their life. The money raised means that Marie Curie Nurses can be there for more people living with a terminal illness, providing them with vital one-to-one nursing care and support in their own homes.

To volunteer please visit mariecurie.org.uk/collect or call Lucy on 01254 855 044.