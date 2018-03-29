Man jailed for indecent assault on child 14 years ago

A Burnley man, who went on the run, has been jailed for six-and-a-half years for the indecent assault of a nine-year-old girl in the Filey area.



In February, David Graham Laycock (43) of Parliament Street, Burnley, who is originally from Halifax, was found guilty in his absence after failing to attend court on two charges of indecent assault on a girl, dating back to 2003.

Laycock went on the run and was arrested in the Halifax area on February 20th.

He was remanded in custody until his sentencing at Leeds Crown Court on Monday when he was also issued with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and given a year’s extended licence.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Rachael Hughes of Scarborough Serious Crime Team, said: “My thoughts are with the victim at this time and I commend her bravery in coming forward to report the abuse.

“She has had to live with this hanging over her for the past 15 years and while no sentence can undo what happened in the past, I sincerely hope that the sentence handed out to Laycock brings some closure for her and she is able to move on with her life.”

