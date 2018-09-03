Man dies after falling off his bike in Clitheroe

A man has died after falling from his pedal bike in Clitheroe.

The cyclist, who was in his sixties, was taken to the Royal Blackburn Hospital for treatment, but later died.

Police say the accident happened at around 6-45pm on Friday night on Whalley Road.

"We were called around 6-45pm on Friday following reports a cyclist had fallen from his bike and collapsed in Whalley Road, Clitheroe," said the spokesman.

"The man, in his 60s, was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital for treatment, but was sadly later pronounced dead.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious."