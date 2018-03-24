Man dies after being hit by car outside Turf Moor

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 57-year-old man died following a serious collision in Burnley.

Emergency services were called around 7-40pm yesterday to reports of an incident at the junction of Harry Potts Way and Higgin Street.

A man was walking with his dog from Higgin Street towards Turf Moor when he was involved in a collision with a silver Vauxhall Vectra.

The man, aged 57 and from Burnley, suffered serious injuries and was taken for treatment but was pronounced dead at Royal Blackburn Hospital.

The man’s dog was also seriously injured and later died.

The driver of the Vauxhall, a 37-year-old man from Burnley, was not injured.

The road was closed for more than five hours while accident investigators attended the scene.

Mr Brian Duckett, who was at a function at the football club, helped administer first aid until the emergency services arrived.

“We saw the aftermath. I gave basic first aid and there was a lady on the phone to the ambulance service who was telling us what to do.

“My daughter got a blanket and the difibrillator from the football club. Another man took over doing cpr while I was sorting the difibrillator out.”

Police are appealing for information following the collision.

Sgt Malcolm Bell, of Lancashire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “These are tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this time.

“We are appealing for witnesses to come forward following the collision.

“We are particularly keen to trace anyone who saw what happened or who saw the Vauxhall car in the minutes prior to the incident.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1233 of March 23