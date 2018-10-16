Man assaulted after shocking 30-person brawl in Clitheroe

A man was allegedly assaulted in the early hours of Sunday after a massive brawl erupted in Wellgate.

Police were called just before 2am after reports of 20 to 30 men who had descended into Clitheroe town centre, especially the Wellgate area "causing a nuisance". When police arrived the gang had disappeared.

A spokesman for Clitheroe Police said: "On arrival we spoke to a man who said he had been assaulted, but he refused hospital treatment."

Police investigations are continuing into the incident, but local residents, who wish to remain anonymous say the "gang of men" were from outside the town and causing trouble. One person said: "They began fighting which spilled out into the middle of the road. It was really frightening and I've never seen anything like it in Clitheroe."

Anyone who witnessed the incident should call police on 101.