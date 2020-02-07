Man (58) who was sexually abused as young Burnley army cadet launches £100,000 High Court writ for damages

A 58-year-old man, who was sexually abused as a young army cadet in Burnley, has launched a High Court legal battle for £100,000 damages from the Lancashire Army Cadet Force.

Former lieutenant and captain, George Walker (81) was jailed for eight years, four months in January, 2019 for three counts of indecently assaulting the youngster, and another 17 counts of indecent abuse and gross indecency on other boys.

Former lieutenant and captain, George Walker (81) was jailed for eight years, four months in January, 2019 for three counts of indecently assaulting the a boy and another 17 counts of indecent abuse and gross indecency on other boys.

Now the man, who for legal reasons cannot be identified, is suing Lancashire ACF, claiming it was vicariously liable for the assaults carried out by Walker.

When he was jailed in 2019 Walker was already serving a five year three month jail sentence after being convicted of abusing two other cadets in 2017.

The claimant in the High Court action says he joined the Burnley detachment of the Lancashire ACF in 1974 when he was about 13, and left when he was 17.

In a writ issued at the court in London and just made publicly available, he says Walker exposed himself to him, touched his genitals and performed a sex act on him and then forced him to touch Walker's penis. He also threatened him.

He says he was humiliated, and suffered pain, injury, and hurt to his feelings, as well as psychiatric problems including recurrent depressive disorder.

The writ claims that he started to abuse alcohol, and says the assaults affected his career, leaving him needing psychiatric treatment.

Now he is seeking damages, including aggravated damages because Walker’s conduct caused him loss of pride and dignity, as well as anger and resentment.