Man (52) arrested after blaze rips through Padiham art gallery

A 52-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a major fire which ripped through a building in Padiham town centre last night.

The man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage – arson not endangering life at an address close to the scene of the fire at Storm Art Gallery in Burnley Road last night.

He remains in police custody and police are now appealing for information relating to the fire.

Five fire engines from across Burnley, Nelson, Padiham and Hyndburn were called to the premises at 6pm after the blaze broke out at the gallery.

Firefighters spent several hours battling the flames and nearby shops and homes had to be evacuated. No-one was injured in the fire.

Roads into Padiham were also closed off to traffic.

The blaze is being treated as suspicious and a joint investigation has been launched between Lancashire Police and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

Anybody with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting log number 1129 of February 7th.