Making the grade ... clever CRGS pupils collect perfect set of results

Bright spark Paul Bell is off to university to study physics after securing A* grades in his A-Levels.

Clitheroe Royal Grammar School Sixth-Form head boy, Paul, achieved 4 A* grades at in chemistry, mathematics, further Mathematics and physics and will be studying physics at the University of Birmingham.

Paul was also delighted to receive the CRGS Thomas and Myra Ryan Bursary Award for his outstanding achievements in physics.

Paul is pictured celebrating with fellow students Connor Nutter, Daniel Riding, Shannon Shoreman and Alisha Walsh who all received outstanding examination results.

These students joined Clitheroe Royal Grammar School Sixth Form from St Augustine’s RC High School, Bowland High and Oakhill College. Paul and Shannon took the lead roles in the school musical "Little Shop of Horrors".

Connor is looking forward to studying drama at Liverpool John Moores University and Daniel will start a degree in medicine at the University of Glasgow. Shannon will be reading politics and international relations at Liverpool Hope University and Alisha will be studying mathematics at Durham.

Meanwhile, Sam Naughton-Baldwin achieved 4 A* grades in biology, chemistry, mathematics and further mathematics and an A* grade in his extended project qualification on artificial intelligence. Sam is looking forward to studying mathematics at the University of Warwick. Sam is featured in the photograph with George Barnes, one of our many students who achieved 3 or more A* grades. George achieved his fantastic results in mathematics, further mathematics and physics. George will study mathematics at the University of Bristol.