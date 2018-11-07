Make your views known when ‘Brexitometer’ comes to Clitheroe

A group of concerned local residents will be in Clitheroe town centre later this month collecting people’s views about Brexit.

They will be outside The White Lion pub in Market Place, Clitheroe, on Saturday, November 17th, talking to people about their feelings regarding the United Kingdom leaving the European Union.

With many uncertainties still surrounding Brexit, the group is keen for people in Clitheroe to be able to express their views on how Brexit is going.

Brexitometers have been appearing up and down the country and provide a simple means to show the public’s opinion on the key issues. Clitheroe is being supported by a number of local groups who have held similar events.

“Come along and place your sticker on our chart,” said Kim Croydon, a retired local languages teacher. “You choose – deal or no deal.”

With a chance to discuss how Brexit may affect jobs in the Ribble Valley and its impact on the NHS there will also be an opportunity to “send a postcard to Nigel”.

The group will be in town from 11am. For more information contact them at RV4EU@hotmail.com