Make-over for Clitheroe primary school playground

A playground at a Clitheroe school has undergone a make-over thanks to both its Friends and Tesco supermarket.
The Key Stage 1 playground at St James’ CE Primary school now has a new trim trail, together with a football panel and various vibrant playground markings, including a road track, creating a stimulating area for the pupils to use during their break times.
These have all been provided thanks to money raised by The Friends of St James’ School and a grant awarded to school through the Bags of Help scheme at Tesco.
Money was raised in the Clitheroe store by the sale of carrier bags, with customers voting for a local project to receive a grant which St James’ won. The scheme is administered by Groundworks – an environmental community charity.
The children are very pleased with the new equipment.
Year One pupil Grace said: “I really like the balancing logs on the trim trail. Play times now are much more exciting.”
Lily added: “I enjoy playing on the hopscotch with my friends”.