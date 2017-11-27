Make-over for Clitheroe primary school playground

A playground at a Clitheroe school has undergone a make-over thanks to both its Friends and Tesco supermarket.



The Key Stage 1 playground at St James’ CE Primary school now has a new trim trail, together with a football panel and various vibrant playground markings, including a road track, creating a stimulating area for the pupils to use during their break times.

An overview of an area of the playground.

These have all been provided thanks to money raised by The Friends of St James’ School and a grant awarded to school through the Bags of Help scheme at Tesco.

Money was raised in the Clitheroe store by the sale of carrier bags, with customers voting for a local project to receive a grant which St James’ won. The scheme is administered by Groundworks – an environmental community charity.

The children are very pleased with the new equipment.

Year One pupil Grace said: “I really like the balancing logs on the trim trail. Play times now are much more exciting.”

Lily added: “I enjoy playing on the hopscotch with my friends”.