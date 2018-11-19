Make a splash at Clitheroe pre-school swim class

Water babies in the Ribble Valley are invited to make a splash at parent and child swimming lessons in Clitheroe.

The lessons are available in 12-week blocks at Ribblesdale Pool, Edisford Road, for children aged up to three and their parents or guardians.

They are part of the Swim England Pre-School Framework, which aims to introduce young children to swimming in a fun and fraught-free way, and spark a lifelong love of water.

As well as swimming, the tots learn how to enter and exit a pool safely, jump in, float on their back and front, roll over and blow bubbles.

Ribble Valley Borough Council’s leisure and sports development manager, Colin Winterbottom, said: “Learning to swim early has numerous benefits, including boosting physical and mental wellbeing, confidence and coordination, and promoting bonding between parents and their children.

“A young child’s first experience of water should be positive, fun and memorable, and the lessons will take place in the family-friendly teaching pool at Ribblesdale Pool, which is a safe environment and a comfortable temperature.”

The 30-minute lessons are taught by a qualified teacher and cost £7 each. They will take place on a mutually-agreeable day and time, and parents are asked to register their interest with Ribblesdale Pool on 01200 424825.