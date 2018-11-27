Lucky Valley grandmother wins shopping vouchers to spend for Christmas

Christmas came early for loyal Clitheroe shopper, Ann Lofthouse, who won £50 vouchers.

The retired Rimington resident said: "I was delighted as well as surprised, as I’ve had a card since 2012, but never expected to win. I shop in Clitheroe all the time and can fill a Shop Clitheroe card in less than a month, so it won’t take me long to spend my vouchers!”

Born and raised in Fleetwood up to the age of 11, she moved with her family to a farm in Longridge, which her father bought. Now retired, Ann originally trained as a hairdresser before a change of career and also is believed to be the first lady in Lancashire to pass her Public Service Vehicle and LGV driving tests.

Married to David, Ann has one son and in her spare time enjoys handicrafts, especially card crafting.

Presenting Ann with her winnings were Robin and Hilary Percival, who founded Kendal House Clinic in Clitheroe over 30 years ago.