Lucky Lorna wins £50 shopping vouchers

Lifelong Clitheroe resident and horse lover Lorna Johnson is this month’s winner of Clitheroe Chamber of Trade's "Shop Clitheroe" competition.

Lorna juggles a busy career at Johnson Matthey with a passion for horses and competes in equestrian events all over the country. On top of this, she is also a freelance horse riding teacher and has two horses of her own.

A cardholder with Shop Clitheroe since 2014, Lorna said: "I was delighted to have won £50 worth of vouchers and I am looking forward to treating myself to something different with my winnings."

Alex Chapman, of Twitter Lane Interiors, said: “We specialise in hand sewn, beautifully crafted soft furnishings. With a bespoke made-to-measure service we offer a wide range of furniture, lighting, shutters and blinds, paint and wallpaper and home accessories and it is a pleasure to reward loyal customers. It’s free to customers and has proven very successful.”