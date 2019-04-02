Lucky Clitheroe woman wins shopping vouchers

Margaret Bury is the winner of £50 worth of shopping vouchers thanks to the "Shop Clitheroe" loyalty scheme.

Married with two grown-up children, Margaret has two grandchildren and enjoys regular swimming sessions at Ribblesdale Pool.

When told of her win, Margaret said: “I was amazed to receive a call telling me I had won this month's vouchers, but very pleased, as I have been a member of the Shop Clitheroe scheme for over six years.”

Presenting Margaret with her vouchers Sam Briggs, of Avista Travel, Castle Street, said: "It’s lovely to be able to give Margaret her winnings. Our independent status ensures that we are able to provide high quality personal service to help you achieve a holiday that is right for you.

"As members of the Freedom Travel Group/Thomas Cook family, you can rest assured your money is protected by ABTA."