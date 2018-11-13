Lucky Clitheroe grandmother wins shopping vouchers

Keen local shopper and mother-of-three, Mrs Carol Dinsdale, is the latest winner of the Shop Clitheroe scheme.

Many people will know Carol from her long involvement with the Girl Guides, as well as being part of the family business, Brian Dent Plant Hire, in Whalley Road.

Carol, who is married to Nick and has three daughters and two granddaughters, has had a Shop Clitheroe card for over five years and can usually fill it in about four weeks as she does virtually all her shopping in Clitheroe.

As a keen cyclist, Carol is planning to spend some of her vouchers on items for winter cycling at The Green Jersey, on Taylor Street.

Speaking about her win, she said: “I was amazed when Clitheroe Chamber of Trade told me that I had won the £50 for the Shop Clitheroe prize as it was nice to receive some good news. I would recommend that everyone gets a card and looks out for the purple castle logo on shop doors for participating members of the scheme.”

Olivia Morgan, manageress for Cowgills, Market Place, added: “It’s wonderful to have a simple scheme that helps promote local businesses, and with everything from

stationary and greetings card to toys and games, we endeavour to give an enjoyable experience for all our customers by providing excellent service, quality products and value

for money.”

Our picture shows Carol on the left receiving her vouchers from Cowgill’s manageress Olivia

Morgan.