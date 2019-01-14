Luck runs in the family for Shop Clitheroe mother and daughter

They say lightening doesn’t strike twice, but for the second time in 12 months a member of the Dixon family has won £50 worth of vouchers from Shop Clitheroe, run by Clitheroe Chamber of Trade and Commerce and promoted by Clitheroe Advertiser and Times.

Last February Pat Dixon was the lucky recipient and now her daughter Carol has received her vouchers at The Coffee Exchange, Wellgate.

Carol said: “My mum persuaded me to join, but I never thought I’d win anything! It’s free and really easy to use. Being brought up and living in Clitheroe I do most of my shopping in town and I think I’ll treat myself to something nice with my vouchers, possibly involving a trip to Beryl’s on Wellgate.”

Richard Isherwood, of Exchange Coffee, Wellgate, said: “It’s great to welcome another Shop Clitheroe winner to the shop where the rich aroma of over 30 freshly roasted coffees from around the world really hits you! We have a vast variety of tea and coffee related home wares, as well as over 60 different loose teas to take home, and our three storey coffee house café.”

Promoted by the Clitheroe Advertisr and Times, Shop Clitheroe cards are available from all participating member outlets, with membership stations at: Raffia, 38 King Street, Valley Living, 3 Market Place, Clitheroe Dry Cleaners, Wellgate and Elan Boutique, Castlegate.