Lots on at local libraries over the summer

Libraries in the Ribble Valley are offering a wide variety of free activities over the summer that will appeal to both adults and children.

Activities that younger visitors to Clitheroe Library can enjoy include a regular Saturday Storytime session held from 1pm to 3pm and parents can drop in with their children aged from three to eight years-of-age.

A Lego Club is held at Clitheroe Library every Saturday from 2pm to 4pm.

This is suitable for children aged from eight–years-old to drop in and use their imagination to work together to create something.

The library is also holding regular learning sessions for people looking for a job and anyone wanting to improve their digital skills.

A weekly Crafternoon session is available which is suitable both for complete beginners and those who are more experienced.

A Piano Group is also held every Saturday from noon to 4pm. At the group visitors can meet other piano enthusiasts and everyone is welcome to play. All abilities and styles are welcome.

Activities for adults at Whalley Library include a Scrabble Club for all ages and abilities.

This event is held every Friday from 1-30pm to 3-30pm.

Mindfulness sessions are held on Tuesdays at Whalley Library from 10am to noon.

The library also holds a Sketchbookery session on Friday mornings from 10-30am to 12-30pm.

This is to develop new techniques and approaches to sketching.

The activity is free to all adults over 19 years-old, but booking is required.

County Coun. Peter Buckley, Lancashire County Council’s cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: “Our aim is to make it easy for people to take part in an activity that they enjoy on their doorstep whilst also getting the chance to socialise with others who enjoy doing the same activities.

“There’s also many opportunities for adults to gain support to learn new skills to help to apply for jobs, or to help them to use digital skills more in their life.”

For more information, visit www.lancashire.gov.uk/

libraries or call 0300 123 6703.