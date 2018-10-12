Lorry gets stuck on hairpin bend

A lorry driver ended up stuck for hours on a tight bend in Billington after following directions on his satellite navigation system.

The incident happened around 2pm today (Friday) in Painter Wood.

A witness said: "I think the lorry driver followed the sat nav. A horrendous amount of damage has been caused and the lorry could have ended in real danger if it ended up on top of oncoming traffic on Whalley Road.

"This is the second wagon in two days that has caused damage to the railings. Residents are now saying it would be better to close the hairpin bend until we have solved the problem or reduced the danger to fellow motorists."