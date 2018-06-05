Longridge shines in damning health report on Lancashire's mental health services

A report into Lancashire’s mental health services has show that services are not safe, not effective and not well led.

The news comes from a recent Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection into services run by the Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust.

But within the report, community services at Longridge Hospital and the Guild Lodge in Whittingham were praised for their ‘good’ rating.

Trust chief executive Heather Tierney Moore said the overall report is a “disappointing outcome for the Trust” but identified the good work going on in the town’s facilities.

Mr Moore said: “It is also important that the more positive aspects of the report are not lost.

“We are really proud of our secure services, Guild Lodge for maintaining the rating of good and of the team at Longridge Hospital who are now also rated good which means our community services overall have a good rating.

“I personally, along with my colleagues on the Board and senior managers are committed to ensuring that frontline teams are supported to take the learning from this inspection and working together to make the required improvements and build on the positive aspects of it.”

