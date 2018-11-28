"Longridge Does Christmas" on Thursday November 29

A VIP guest will switch on the Christmas tree lights in Longridge this week during the town's annual Yuletide shopping and entertainment extravaganza.

"Longridge Does Christmas" truns from 6pm - 9pm this Thursday, November 29.

The tree lights will be switched on by the Station Buildings at 7.30pm by local Paralympics swimming star Stephanie Slater.

The presentation of Longridge Town Council’s Community Awards will follow.

Meanwhile the seasonal event promises lots of activities for all age groups.

These include a Christmas Fair at Berry Lane school, pebble painting, Christmas biscuit decorating and face painting at Booths supermarket, Princess carriage rides up and down Berry Lane, donkey rides in Towneley Gardens, a Christmas themed pebble hunt, numerous food stalls, a hog roast, a Christmas market and live music.

Some 70 shops will be open during the event.