Clitheroe Lions Club have donated £500 to “Time for You” – a special project providing respite to people living with dementia and their carers.

The generous donation will ensure that the sessions will continue providing time, activities, support, laughter and respite with trained care workers there to assist. A light lunch is also available.

“Time for You” sessions are held every Thursday from 11-30am to 2-30pm at West Bradford Village Hall. For more details call 01200 422104.