Light up a life this month

A moving service will take place at Blackburn Cathedral on Monday, December 11th

In exchange for a donation to East Lancashire Hospice in memory of a loved one, supporters will receive a card bearing the name of the person they are remembering. Their name will also appear in an online book of remembrance.

Supporters will also be invited to the annual East Lancashire Hospice Light Up A Life service, sponsored by Champ Funeral Service, which will take place on December 11th, from 7-30pm.

Accrington Pipe Band will play, greeting guests as they arrive. The service will also include music and hymns by Blackburn Music Society, Salesbury Primary School Choir and Josh Hindle.

The Christmas tree lights at the event will be switched on by special guests, Allan Poyner and his daughter Emma in memory of Allan’s wife Sue, while everyone holds a candle in their own loved one's memory. There will also be specially chosen readings and songs.

Leanne Green, events fundraiser at the Hospice, said: “We know that this is a touching time of the year for many people, and this is a way to bring people together to remember their loved ones in the beautiful surroundings of Blackburn Cathedral.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has made a dedication and also to those involved including the pipe band, choir musicians and singers and also to the sponsors of the event, Champ Funeral Service, as this has enabled every penny that is donated to go towards caring for our patients.

All donations made will support the work of the hospice, which provides care to patients in Blackburn, Darwen, Hyndburn and the Ribble Valley.

The service is open to anyone who has took part in Light up a Life this year, is free to attend and no booking is required.

Lianna Champ, from Champ Funeral Service, said: “Champs are proud to be supporting Light Up A Life again. Even more so this year as my best friend passed away from cancer earlier in 2016.”

The Book of Remembrance will be available to view online from January 2018. To take part in the service, visit https://eastlancshospice.org.uk/light-up-a-life or call 01254 287011.