Leading North West apprentice magazine launched in Burnley

The latest edition of one of the North West's leading apprenticeship magazines has been unveiled in Burnley.

Cover star Carla Birtwistle unveiled the Themis Careers magazine at the 2019 Themis Apprenticeship

careers event at Burnley College.

Containing invaluable advice for potential apprentices, employer profiles and inspirational reports on current Themis apprentices who are forging successful careers in their chosen industries, it is published twice a year and

distributed to secondary schools and employers across the region.

The magazine launch was one of the highlights of the event which drew potential apprentices from across East Lancashire and beyond to meet more than 35 leading employers including Safran Nacelles and Dr Oetker.

Themis Business Solutions Manager Paul Sharples led the unveiling ceremony with Carla (21) who is one of the pioneering Project Digital apprentices taking advantage of the innovative partnership between Themis and +24

Marketing to create a forward-thinking training problem, provided by industry experts, to launch her career in Social Media at Group First Global Ltd, Padiham.

The ceremony was attended by a group of high calibre Year 11 Themis Gold potential apprentices, who had successfully completed a selection process to earn an exclusive preview of the event

Paul Sharples said: “Once again the Themis Apprenticeship careers event has been a great success for

employers and potential apprentices alike.

"It is now firmly established in the calendar as a key event for those employers seeking the very best apprentices and those young people who have their sights firmly set on career success in their chosen sectors."