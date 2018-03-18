Latest on local bus services

We have an update on the situation regarding buses travelling into and out of Burnley in the current weather conditions.

The Burnley Bus Company, which runs the Witchway service between Skipton and Manchester, has experienced some disruption over night and into this morning.

Some services to Manchester were cancelled or disrupted last night due to heavy snow, and this morning was not running between the Burnley Summit and Rawtenstall.

However, the Witchway service is now running the full route as normal.