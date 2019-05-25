Late night cooking warning from Lancashire fire service following kitchen blazes

Fire chiefs have issued a warning to the public about the dangers of cooking late at night.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service put out the safety message after attending a number domestic kitchen fires last night.

One call out was in Blackpool, one in Leyland and another in East Lancashire.

Two fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore attended a domestic building fire on Montague Street, Blackpool, after receiving an emergency call 8.52pm.

One casualty was suffering from smoke inhalation and and ambulance crew attended.

Firefighters used a positive ventilation fan to remove the smoke from the property and were at the scene for just over thirty minutes.

Three fire engines from Leyland, Bamber Bridge and Penwortham attended a domestic building in Teal Close shortly before 2am today.

Firefighters discovered a fire involving a toaster in a kitchen and crews used one hose reel and positive ventilation fan to extinguish the blaze.

They were at the scene for an hour.

The kitchen fire in East Lancashire occurred in Rawtenstall.

Fire chiefs said it was a small fire involving a kitchen and crews used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and one positive ventilation fan to extinguish the fire.

Crews were at the scene for just under an hour.

Lancashire Fire and rescue Service said: "Please be careful when cooking late at night as being tired can affect you more than you realise."