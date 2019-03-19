Lasting memorial is tribute for a Clarets' legend

A lasting memorial to one of the Clarets’ most loyal servants has been unveiled as the next phase of the Turf Moor Memorial Garden.

The tribute to Brian Miller, jointly-funded by the Turf Moor Memorial Garden, Burnley FC and the PFA, takes inspiration from an iconic image of Miller before the Clarets’ fateful Orient Game in 1987.

A faithful replica of the original Turf Moor dugout – complete with an image of Brian with his hands aloft – will also feature memorial plaques, which fans can purchase for their loved ones.

The project has the backing of the Miller/Scott family.

Miller’s daughter, Gillian said: “Burnley Football Club played a massive part in Brian's life, as player, coach, manager and lastly as chief scout. Our family is extremely proud that he should be recognised in this way.

“We would like to thank the committee for all their hard work and for their kind contribution to the project. We understand that it will be completed in early May and as a family very much look forward to the unveiling of the memorial.”

Peter Briggs, chairman of the Turf Moor Memorial Garden, said: “We wanted to recreate the original dugout as faithfully as possible with the iconic image of Brian.

"We’re delighted that Burnley Football Club and the PFA have helped make this possible.”

Hapton-born Miller spent four decades with the Clarets, racking up more than 450 appearances as a player before going on to serve the club as a coach, twice as a manager – including leading Burnley to the great escape in 1987 with a last-day win over Orient.

He later served as chief scout before his retirement in the mid-1990s after which he was a regular Turf Moor visitor, supporting the club from the stands until his death in 2007.

During his first spell as manager at Burnley his son Dave played for the Clarets and his daughter married club captain Derek Scott. Their sons Chris and Paul continued the Miller/Scott Turf Moor dynasty by both pulling on the famous Claret and Blue shirt themselves.

Full details on how supporters can buy a plaque for the memorial can be found on the website at www.turfmoormemorialgarden.com