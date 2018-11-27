Last orders for Whalley pub couple as they say 'farewell'

It will be last orders for landlords Gary and Louise Clough who are calling time on their village pub business.

The couple have ran the historic Swan Hotel, Whalley, for the past 14 years and are now preparing to hand over to a new company on Monday.

Speaking fondly about their time in the picturesque village, making friends for life and paying tribute to their staff, Louise said: “The years have flown by so fast and we’ve seen so many people – customers, staff and suppliers – come, go or stay.

“It’s been an incredible rollercoaster of an experience, but we feel that we’ve kept the business on a steady course and managed the hard times well whilst being able to enjoy the good times.

“The Swan Hotel was sold to us as a well-run business fourteen years ago and due to the hard work of our lovely team of staff over the years, we’ve been able to build on that strong foundation to create a successful hotel business.”

“The operators we have sold the business to have been actively seeking small independent pub/hotel sites across the North West and the future security of the business operation and staff are very safe and customers can feel assured that its very much business as usual at The Swan Hotel.”

Louise admitted she is looking forward to enjoying a drink on the other side of the bar! She said: “We’re not leaving Whalley – we will continue to live in the village and keep involved in the village life we have always contributed to – but we will be taking a well-earned break from the hospitality industry which we have been working in all our married life, spend some time travelling and catching up with friends and family. It will be a pleasure to be a customer of The Swan Hotel on the other side of the bar this Christmas!”

The couple have organised a “Goodbye Party” to say farewell to all their customers, staff and suppliers and thank everyone for their support over the years. This will take place from 8pm on Friday.