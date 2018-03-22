Larger road signs plea following Ribble Valley bridge smash

Calls for larger and more prominent road signs have been made following another crash on a Ribble Valley bridge that was closed recently for a few months after another accident badly damaged its structure.

In November, Lancashire County Council were forced to close West Bradford Bridge between West Bradford and Pimlico Road following a crash.

The closure of the busy route during Christmas and New Year saw drivers using alternative routes through Waddington, Grindleton and Chatburn.

That closure follows the bridge undergoing a series of repairs over the past few years as a result of vehicles colliding with the structure.

This latest crash happened at the weekend and has caused around two metres worth of damage to a section of the bridge on the Hanson Cement side.

West Bradford resident, Mr Edwin Gretton, said: "Although this most recent accident will not mean a long closure, maybe a day or so to repair the damage, accidents will go on happening and the frequency of accidents will increase because of the amount of traffic now using the bridge and the type of vehicles trying to negotiate it - the lorries are getting bigger and bigger."

He added: "The only way to reduce the number of accidents is by putting up bigger road signs telling drivers that the road and the bridge is unsuitable for large vehicles."

Mr Gretton said this approach had been taken a couple of years ago and had reduced the amount of accidents on that road and bridge by half.

At the moment, standard sized road signs have been erected.