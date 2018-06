Thieves broke into an accountancy firm in the village yesterday and escaped with two laptops and some cash.

The break-in, at DSM Chartered Accountants, Station House, Station Road, happened yesterday evening (Monday).

Director, Gillian Darbyshire, is urging local businesses to remain vigilant.

Police investigations are under way, but if anyone witnessed anything suspicious or knows the whereabouts of the stolen goods, they should contact police on 101.