Langho's Michelin-starred Northcote bought by Stafford owner Britannia Hospitality

A prestigious hotel, which has helped put the Ribble Valley on the map for fine dining, has been sold to a London hospitality firm.

Britannia Hospitality, which owns the Stafford London hotel, bought Langho's Michelin-starred Northcote, trade publication the Caterer reported.

Award-winning and executive chef Lisa Goodwin-Allen will stay on, as will managing director Craig Bancroft.

In a statement to the Clitheroe Advertiser, Mr Bancroft said the sale is great news. He added: "We want to make sure that everyone understands we are all staying and we’re very much looking forward to working alongside The Stafford management team and developing Northcote further.

"It was the right partner in terms of the synergy between a truly iconic London property to be paired up with a country house hotel that has got such a fabulous backstory.

"A hotel like the Stafford to take on Northcote is quite an amazing story. We are extremely excited about the future of Northcote and the opportunities now ahead, not only the new developments, but also opens up opportunities for the staff to broaden their knowledge and training in hospitality.

"It's great news and exciting times for all of us.”

Celebrity chef Nigel Haworth remains an ambassador for Northcote.