Lancashire Women: charity urges women to de-stress at new social gardening club

Lancashire's leading women and girls' charity is encouraging any potential new members to come along and get involved in their gardening club to promote mental well-being and the creation of a female-led support network.

The Lancashire Women Gardening Club, run by Julie Livesey from Prospects Foundation and funded through the Rewilding Project, is on the hunt for new recruits, extolling the virtues of trying your hands at something a little more green-fingered than normal by growing flowers, herbs, and vegetables for free.

Promoting the concept of 'green exercise' and the de-stressing ability of social activities such as gardening, Lancashire Women are also keen to connect women and girls from across the county with like-minded members of the community. Offering the chance to learn more about gardening, about healthy foods, and ways to support wildlife and local environments, what's not to like?

"We are a small friendly group that meets for a chat and a brew as we garden," said Kara Raynor, Centre Manager for Accrington - the charity also has a Burnley branch. "All materials are provided and there is a mix of outside and inside activities, weather dependent!

"We want to enrich women’s life through creating a green space that women feel they can go to, relax and feel comfortable in being themselves," Kara added.

Held in a safe outdoor space where women can sit and chat or stand and plant, relax, or grow, the next free meeting will take place on March 5th from 10am to noon at the Accrington centre, with people offered the chance to sow flower, chilli, and tomato seeds to take home and nurture. Open to all women, all are encouraged to come down.

"It doesn’t matter if you’re an experienced gardener or just starting out, our community garden is a great way to connect with others and improve the centre to create a beautiful green space," said a Lancashire Women statement. "If you don’t have a garden to call your own, our community one means you can share the benefits of tending a green space, while helping others and the environment."

For more information, call 0300 330 1354.