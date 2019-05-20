Lancashire's most disgusting dog owners foul a graveyard

Dirty dog owners have been warned they face prosecution after letting their pets foul a Lancashire cemetery.

Dog wardens are to patrol Clitheroe Cemetery after complaints irresponsible walkers are allowing pets to foul among graves.

People who leave bags of dog muck hanging in public places are also facing the threat of fines.

Dog wardens will be sweeping the cemetery as well as other dog-fouling hotspots in Clitheroe, Longridge, Barrow, Whalley, Billington, Wilpshire, Read and Mellor in a bid to catch the culprits who are blighting the borough with dog dirt.

Dog walkers who fail to pick up after their pets will be hit with a £100 fixed penalty notice or day in court and fine of up to £1,000.

Ribble Valley Council receives at least one complaint about dog fouling per day and spends £30,000 a year disposing of mess.

Heather Barton, the council’s head of environmental health, said: “Dog-fouling is the subject of constant complaints from residents and we are currently receiving about one complaint daily.

“Many dog owners are picking up their pet poop, then simply hanging it on tree branch. This has got to stop and dog warden patrols have been stepped up in hotspots like Clitheroe Cemetery, where dog-fouling is absolutely unacceptable.

“We are asking residents to be our eyes and ears and help us tackle this problem by reporting irresponsible dog owners.”

Public space protection orders operate throughout Ribble Valley, which make it an offence to not be in possession of dog bags; let a dog off its lead in Clitheroe Cemetery; allow a dog to enter a playground or sports pitch; refuse to put a pet on a lead if asked by a dog warden or be in charge of more than four dogs at once.