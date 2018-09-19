Lancashire's Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner set for confirmation hearing

Following an open selection process, Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner has announced his preferred candidate to be his new deputy, with the confirmation hearing before the Lancashire Police and Crime Panel to take place today.

Having undergone a rigorous recruitment process, Chris Webb - currently office manager for Wajid Khan, North West MEP and Labour parliamentary candidate for Blackpool North and Cleveleys - has been chosen to take up the role of Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner.

"The calibre of applicants was high but Chris stood out from the rest as having the right skills and abilities to do the job, as well as sharing my own principles and values and his passion and commitment to do the best for the people of Lancashire," said Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner, Clive Grunshaw.

"This is an important role and I am looking forward to Chris joining me at a time of continuing change as Lancashire Constabulary evolves to meet the new challenges it faces, helping me deliver the priorities in my Police and Crime Plan and support my role as the public's voice in policing," Mr Grunshaw added.

Commenting on his proposed appointment, Chris said: "I am thrilled. Having been born and bred in the county, I am excited to support the commissioner in delivering his priorities in his Police and Crime Plan, listening to the public and working with the Constabulary to deliver the highest standard of service that the people of Lancashire deserve."

The Lancashire Police and Crime Panel are required to hold a confirmation hearing for this appointment; they do not have the power to veto the appointment but will provide a public report with their recommendation.

"Chris is the right person to support the growing portfolio of work which my role as Police and Crime Commissioner is responsible for and strengthens my ability to oversee the work of the Constabulary and commissioned services, ensuring value for money and holding the Chief Constable to account at a time of rising demand and pressures on the police service," added Mr Grunshaw.