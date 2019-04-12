Lancashire FA raising awareness with Dementia Friends

The Lancashire FA have signed up to Dementia Friends, with all staff at the organisation now on board with the initiative, which aims to change people’s perceptions of a condition which affects one in 14 people over the age of 65.



The first sporting organisation in South Ribble to register with the charity, the Lancashire FA have committed to the national initiative with the help of Keith McIntosh, an ambassador for the charity, who has tutored the organisation's staff to assist in spreading dementia awareness.

As well as becoming Dementia Friends, the FA will also host a weekly Sporting Memories group on Mondays from 11am to 12:30pm, which is designed to help those living with dementia, depression, and/or loneliness by looking back at previous sporting moments, which is proven to help those living with mental health issues.

“I’m thrilled all 40+ members of our staff have signed up to become dementia friends," said Lancashire FA’s Football Development Officer for Disability & Inclusion, Andrew Whitaker. “This is a fantastic initiative, and we are ever so grateful to Keith for giving us his time to share with us exactly what Dementia Friends is all about.

"All our staff have committed to spread the news about the charity, which is just another way Lancashire FA is working hard within the region to build bridges and involve all areas of communities across Lancashire," he added.