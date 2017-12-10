Ladies group and workout crew raise hundreds for hospice

A Clitheroe church’s ladies group have been praised for their fundraising efforts.

Members of St Michael and St John’s Ladies Group chose to support the East Lancashire Hospice when the Rossendale Male Voice Choir performed for them.

The workout crew presenting their cheque.

Jennifer Quinn, corporate fundraiser for the hospice, said: “To all the ladies, you really epitomise community spirit and we are so grateful for the incredible donation of £1,350 that you gave to us. Thank you so much.”

Meanwhile, Tracy Baines and all Tracy’s Workouts crew at Salesbury Memorial Hall were also thanked after raising £966 from their night out and a raffle.