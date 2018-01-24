Kiki set to hit the right note in brand new TV talent show

Burlesque singer Kiki Deville has been hand picked to star in a new TV talent show hosted by a former Spice Girl.



All Together Now launches on Saturday night and although it is a talent show there is no judging panel, no unkind comments and no promises to turn the winner into a star.

One hundred singers have been chosen to perform before a studio audience who will stand up and sing along if they like the performance and stay seated if they don't.

The most popular singer of the night goes forward to a grand final where the prize is £50,000.

Kiki, who lives in Earby, is among the first set of singers to appear on the first show on BBC One at 7-15pm.

The show's host is Rob Beckett and the "captain" of the 100 is Geri Horner, who was a member of the chart topping Spice Girls group and she was affectionately known as Ginger Spice.

Geri said the show was "unique and in its own lane" saying: "“This show is about feeling good.

"We don’t want to take anyone down. We can all get a little bit cynical and we’ve seen different talent shows but it’s a breath of fresh air.

"It’s kind but it’s honest.”

A former contestant on ITV's The Voice, where she caught the attention of judge Will-I-am, jazz and blues songstress Kiki (43) is a poster girl for plus sized women in the music industry and she wants to show them they can achieve recognition with lots of hard work and determination.

Kiki has already achieved recognition as a singer on TV and radio in her homeland of Australia where she describes herself as “a burlesque compere and singer and hostess with the mostess."

She has also been UK Vintage Personality of the Year and has performed in burlesque events all over the world.

Outside her singing, Kiki is an ambassador for baby loss awareness after losing her one-month-old son Dexter in 2007 to Zellwegger syndrome.

Kiki is also currently developing a clothing range, which is aimed at giving confidence to plus sized ladies when they exercise, and she has also worked as a plus size model.