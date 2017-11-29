Keep the donations coming in for toy appeal

Donated items are continuing to flood to an annual toy appeal, but there is still room for plenty more.

The initiative, spearheaded by The Clitheroe Advertiser and the Ribble Valley branch of the Salvation Army, aims to ensure several hundred disadvantaged youngsters across the borough get a present this Christmas.

Capt Elizabeth Smith said: “The toys are coming in and we are very grateful to all who have contributed so far. We are encouraging the community to think of a child, boy or girl, any age, and imagine what would bring them joy on Christmas morning. We are in need of soft toys and selection boxes as well. We are grateful to Skipton Building Society who offer us space to receive toys. They go out of their way to facilitate our appeal.”

Captain Elizabeth is also reminding people about the Christmas Day lunch. Anyone wanting to attend should contact 07709 351394.