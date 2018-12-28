Keen Clitheroe bridge player Frances celebrates her 100th birthday

Clitheroe resident Frances Porter celebrated her 100th birthday with a party for family and friends at Pendle Court.

Frances has lived in Clitheroe all of her life, for several years working at the Co-op.

She moved into the newly built Bolland Close in the 1960s with her late husband Jim Porter – they were in fact some of the first residents there.

Frances received a birthday greeting from HM The Queen, as well as many gifts, flowers and cards.

Frances, whose birthday was on December 19th, attributes her longevity to playing bridge and a tot (or two) of whisky each day!