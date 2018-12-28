Keen Clitheroe bridge player Frances celebrates her 100th birthday

Frances Porter is pictured on the front row, second left, between her two great nephews.
Clitheroe resident Frances Porter celebrated her 100th birthday with a party for family and friends at Pendle Court.

Frances has lived in Clitheroe all of her life, for several years working at the Co-op.

She moved into the newly built Bolland Close in the 1960s with her late husband Jim Porter – they were in fact some of the first residents there.

Frances received a birthday greeting from HM The Queen, as well as many gifts, flowers and cards.

Frances, whose birthday was on December 19th, attributes her longevity to playing bridge and a tot (or two) of whisky each day!