Kasabian tribute to act headline Ribble Valley charity music festival

Charity music festival Testifest will again take over Hartley’s Farm Campsite in Tosside this summer for its seventh consecutive year.

The weekend event, returning to its original August date from its June staging of more recent years, will run from the evening of Friday, August 9th, through to the morning of Sunday, August 11th.

It will be headlined on the Friday night by Kasabian tribute band Kazabian, who also headlined the Friday of the very first Testifest.

Festival goers will be invited to turn up in Ska themed fancy for Saturday’s headliner - Manchester Ska Foundation.

Both bands have a full programme of support acts and in addition, there will be a children’s entertainer to provide magic and Punch and Judy shows, as well as other fun activities.

As in previous years, Bowland Brewery is sponsoring the event’s bar. There will be food and drink stalls, plus for anyone without their own tent; yurts, tipis and bell tents are available for hire via the ticket booking site, www.facebook.com/testifestival/

Ticket prices for Testifest 2019 are the same as last year - £55 for weekend camping per adult with U16s at £10.

All proceeds from the festival will go to Rosemere Cancer Foundation for Rosemere Cancer Centre’s Ribblesdale Ward.

Over the last three years, Testifest has raised £17,000 for the ward, which is to be completely rebuilt, a project that will take it from a traditional hospital ward to a contemporary healing space.

Supporting the charity, as well as championing family life, is at the festival’s crux.

Organiser Neil Livesey (51), who puts on the event with help from wife Julie, sons Jack (28) and Will (24) and friend Bob Riley, is a former cancer centre patient.

He spent time on Ribblesdale Ward undergoing treatment for testicular cancer after being diagnosed with the disease in 2010.

During his treatment, Neil, who works for a plant hire company, took strength from remembering happier times, among them weekend camping trips when his sons were children to Hartley’s Farm Campsite.

Neil was determined to celebrate his recovery by returning there every year and so Testifest was born, which in its first three years raised money for Cancer Research UK.

Neil, who lives in Alice Street, Oswaldtwistle, said: “We are growing year on year as more people take time out from their busy lives to enjoy their families and enjoy good music and good company knowing that they are also supporting a great local cause.

“We decided to move Testifest back to its original August timing to avoid a clash of June dates with another music festival in Dent. It makes having Kazabian back with us to play the Friday night all the more special.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units, including those at Burnley General Teaching and the Royal Blackburn Hospitals.

The charity funds cutting edge equipment, research, training and other cancer services that are beyond limited NHS resources.

For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk