Jubilee walk is silver lining for Rosemere

A silver jubilee walk that visited some of the Ribble Valley’s most picturesque villages and counted many Ribble Valley residents among its 402 participants raised £11,600 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

The 20 miles/20 pubs walk, which took place back in June and followed a circular route from Longridge to Thornley, Chipping, Knowle Green, Ribchester and back to Longridge, is an annual event organised by LUMPS (the Longridge Unaffiliated Mountaineering and Peregrination Society) but, this year, celebrated the 25th anniversary of the group’s foundation.

During the walk - getting some refreshments at the Ribchester Arms.

Organised by founder and chairman Ian Thompson, it was the society’s first ever walk in support of Rosemere Cancer Foundation, a charity chosen for very personal reasons.

Back in May last year, Ian was diagnosed with bowel cancer. He was referred for treatment at Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire and South Cumbria’s specialist regional cancer treatment centre at the Royal Preston Hospital.

Told he needed surgery, Ian became one of the centre’s first patients to have his operation undertaken by surgeons using the new robotic surgical system, the most advanced available, bought for the centre by Rosemere Cancer Foundation through its 20 Years Anniversary Appeal, which had only launched weeks earlier to celebrate the centre’s 20th birthday.

It meant a minimally invasive keyhole procedure rather than more traditional surgery.

Ian, who is back to health, said: “We have supported other cancer charities in the past but I was treated so well at Rosemere Cancer Centre that we decided to help Rosemere Cancer Foundation this year. On behalf of the charity and the LUMPS team, I would like to thank all the pubs and farmers who supported our 2018 walk and a special thanks to the all the people who turned out to raise such a fantastic amount.”

The donation to Rosemere Cancer Foundation brings the total amount of money raised by the LUMPS walk since its inception to £163,250, which has gone to various charities and local good causes.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works not only to fund cutting edge equipment but also vital research and other cancer services that are beyond limited NHS resources to bring world class treatment to cancer patients throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria via their local hospital cancer unit as well as at Rosemere Cancer Centre. For further information on its work and how to donate, visit www.rosemere.org.uk