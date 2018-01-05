Jean honoured for helping with charity work

An inspirational woman has been recognised for making a difference to the lives of people suffering with learning disabilities.

Jean Ringham, Nelson and Colne College’s health and social care programme leader, has been honoured by Clitheroe-based Castle Supported Living - a charity providing support to people who have a learning disability in their own homes.

Jean attended Castle’s 25-year celebration at The Grand, Clitheroe, where she collected her “Making a Difference” award. Jean has trained the majority of the company’s staff in a 10-year period, including Sandra Shaw who won a highly commended prize in the regional finals of the National Apprenticeship Awards 2017.

Jean said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to receive this award. It was a lovely moment on stage when people were cheering and clapping me.

“There were people there who have trained a decade ago through to people I have trained more recently and people who I am currently training.

“When I first met Sandra she was working as a support worker and I helped her through her Level 3. As time has gone on she has gained more confidence and it really gives me great pride to now see her in a management position and working successfully at Castle after completing Level 4 and 5 qualifications. Her standard of work is absolutely excellent.”

Debbie O’Brien, manager of Castle Supported Living, said: “I’ve been at Castle for six years and Jean has made contributions to the organisation at every level and to each and every person who has been through the journey of achieving their NVQs and awards. She has motivated and inspired people to learn and has boosted the confidence of staff. Her work has also supported our achievements such as the Skills for Care ‘Best Social Care Employer in the Country’ award - and a lot of the detail relating to national qualifications in that is down to Jean’s hard work, determination and motivation.”