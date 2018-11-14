J.M. Barrie’s story of aristocrats stranded on a remote island is coming to the Ribble Valley

A Ribble Valley theatre group is staging a story written by the man behind Peter Pan which tackles controversial issues of its time.

Stage Two Downham is presenting J. M. Barrie’s The Admirable Crichton in the village hall at the end of this month.

In the show, Lord Loam has some progressive ideas regarding the established social order of England before the wars, and to prove them he holds a monthly tea party for the staff of his Mayfair house.

That these occasions are as unpopular with his devoted butler as with his three daughters doesn’t stop him, and he decides to take matters a little further on their upcoming sea voyage.

But the group of English aristocrats find themselves caught in a storm at sea before being washed up on a deserted tropical island.

The survivors must re-evaluate their long-held beliefs and leave behind their old ways of living as they battle against the extremes of nature and build a new home for themselves on the island while they await rescue.

In the struggle with nature, it quickly becomes clear that his lordship is not the only person with strong convictions.

Will they be able to keep up the changes on their return to England?

Or will they slip back into their old ways?

Written in 1902, the tale examines class issues that were highly controversial at the time.

Its ongoing influence can be seen in works as diverse as P.G. Wodehouse’s Jeeves stories and TV’s Red Dwarf.

The Admirable Cricton will be performed from Wednesday, November 28th to Saturday, December 1st, in Downham Village Hall, at 7-30pm nightly.

Tickets are priced at £7 and can be booked by sending an email to stage2playinfo@gmail.com

Alternatively, call the ticket hotline on 07845 926295 or Tourist Information on 01200 425566.

A meal deal is available at the Assheton Arms, Downham. A meal plus a ticket costs £22. Call 01200 441227 to book a table.