“Mind, body, and spirit” will take on a new meaning at Whalley Abbey next Tuesday.

Dean of Blackburn Cathedral, Peter Howell-Jones, will speak to an open session of the Whalley Deanery Synod on February 5th at 7-30pm.

The Very Rev. Howell-Jones became an internationally-known figure last year when Blackburn Cathedral launched its own brand of Cathedral Gin.

He will speak and answer questions about the Cathedral’s controversial development and future.

It’s free entry and all are welcome.