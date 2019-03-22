It's Ella's fundraising Mammoth Marathon Macmillan Quiz tonight in Longridge

An extraordinary pub quiz will be held in Longridge tonight to help boost a special London Marathon attempt.

Ella Green has joined local business Skiddle’s mega fundraising effort for Macmillan Cancer Support by signing up for the April marathon.

Proceeds from tonight's event will go towards herfundraising targe. She said : “I’m going to be holding a pub quiz at The Alston on Inglewhite Road on Friday and I’d really like to get as many of the local residents involved as possible.”

The Mammoth Marathon Macmillan Quiz, described as “the pub quiz to end all pub quizzes” will include food, a raffle and prizes.

The DJ will be Efenar.

Tickets cost £25.00 per person and at least £10 from each ticket sale will go to the charity. Last entry will be at 7.30pm.

Ticket agency Skiddle has already raised more than £207,000 for the charity in memory of Skiddle worker Chris Glaba who died of cancer in 2016.

Fundraising started when he was diagnosed. Skiddle’s charity checkout scheme encourages customers to donate £1 with ticket purchases .

Now Ella, Head of Customer Care at Skiddle, is training hard to run the London Marathon in aid of the charity and has a target of raising £2,500.

It will be Ella’s first marathon and she has been busy training around Chorley, Rivington and Blackpool.

She recalled that working at Skiddle: “Chris quickly became an integral part of my working life as a colleague and as a mate...Since Chris’ passing I understand now more than ever that life is far too short. Because of Chris and the impact he’s had on everyone around him I’m going to challenge myself by completing the London marathon and most importantly raise money for Macmillan and the fantastic work they do.”

Another friend’s more recent diagnosis with cancer has also spurred Ella on and she says she hopes to “smash” her target. Ella also raised £120 with a sponsored silence and said: “It was really hard. It was weirdly lonely and yet good fun.”

A Skiddle spokesperson added: “We have recently set ourselves a new challenge to raise a further £100,000 over the next year, to fund 3,500 nursing hours to ensure Macmillan can be there for more people like Chris across the UK.*

Quiz tickets can be bought at www.skiddle.com

For details of Skiddle’s fundraising for Macmillan see www.skiddle.com/macmillan

Ella’s JustGiving page is at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/skiddlemacmillan1