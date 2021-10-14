Investigation launched after firefighters spend four hours battling blaze at half built detached home in Pendle
An investigation has been launched into the cause of a fire at a detached property under construction in Colne last night.
Three fire engines, from Colne, Nelson, and Hyndburn, along with the aerial ladder platform from Hyndburn, attended the blaze in North Street just after 9pm.
Firefighters used three main jets, lighting, and the ALP to extinguish the fire. They were in attendance for around four hours.