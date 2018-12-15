Investigation into Burnley suspected arson attack

A joint investigation by the fire and police services is underway following a suspected arson attack last night in Burnley.

Firefighters from Burnley were called to reports of a fire on New Road at just before 11-40pm on Friday night.

A wooden building near a stable block had, it is believed, deliberately been set on fire, and firefighters extinguished the blaze using one hose reel. Some lighting equipment was also used.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The fire is thought to have been started deliberately and a joint investigation alongside the police is now underway.

"There were no casualties reported."