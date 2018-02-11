International wrestling comes to Clitheroe for the first time

The stars of Megaslam Wrestling are rumbling their way into town this month with a series of bouts at Clitheroe's St Mary’s Centre.

Established in 2009, Megaslam are Europe’s most prolific Wrestling promoters, running between 250 to 300 live events each year across England, Scotland, Wales and the Isle of Man featuring a whole host of British superstars taking on competitors from around the world.

Megaslam Wrestling features a whole host of British superstars

Organiser Brad Taylor said that the "live" element of the show is something that is truly unique.

"Usually for families, the only way to watch a live wrestling spectacular is on TV. With Megaslam, we bring the action to you. The larger than life stars, the big crowds, the uncomparable atmosphere, it really is a family spectacle."

Brad added that the Megaslam team encourages "an interactive audience".

"Our shows are full on family entertainment, we encourage our fans to boo the bad guys, cheer the good guys and let off steam for two hours!"

The date at the Church Street venue marks the company's first foray into Clitheroe and promoters have stated that it will be an unmissable show.

Stars on show include Megaslam champion, CJ Banks, a popular fighter from Southport who is on his second reign as champion after defeating Robbie Mckenzie during a bout in East Yorkshire. Flame haired Merseysider from Bootle, Danny Hudson will also be on the bill as he looks to climb the ranks to earn a shot at the champion.

One for fans to look out for is current WWE United Kingdom star Sam Gradwell from Blackpool. Tipped for the top by many in the wrestling scene, including British legend turned WWE star turned trainer, William Regal, Gradwell currently holds a contract with the world’s largest organisation and often appears on tours when the WWE come to the UK. Clitheroe fans will also be treated to appearances by The Grafter David Graves from Leeds, Cumbria’s Rick Marcus, Dan Evans and the popular Megaslam Ladies!

The main event for this year’s show is a Rumble Rampage, a match where it is every man for himself. All the wrestlers are in the ring at the same time and the only way to eliminate opponents is by throwing them over the top rope. The winner is the last man standing.

Megaslam are at St Mary's Centre on Saturday, February 24th, and tickets are available from www.megaslam.co.uk

Tickets are also available on the door with doors opening at 7pm.